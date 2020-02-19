Home

J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
West Point, VA
Leon C. Lawson Sr.


1940 - 2020
Leon C. Lawson Sr. Obituary
Leon Calis Lawson Sr. departed this life on February 11, 2020 at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, Williamsburg, Virginia. Leon was born in West Point, Virginia on May 9, 1940. He is survived by one sibling, William Lawson; wife, Lina Lawson (Manley); two children, Leon Lawson Jr. and his wife Miriam Martin-Lawson and LaShell Lawson; grandchild, Taneea Mitchell-Pearson; great grandchildren, Alauna Pearson and Isaiah Pearson as well as many other relatives an friends. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, West Point. Prior to the funeral service, visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Leon Lawson Sr. to the American Diabetes Association via www.diabetes.org or by mail: American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215; check payable to American Diabetes Association.
Published in Tidewater Review on Feb. 19, 2020
