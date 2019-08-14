|
|
Linda Reading Pullen, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her home in Dallas, Texas.
She was born in Trenton, New Jersey on July 13, 1942 to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bennett Reading III. She attended Pennsbury High School and later graduated from Mary Washington College. After raising her children, she began work for Ernst & Young in Richmond, Virginia as part of their tax group. She will be remembered for her willingness help out with any group she became involved in, her love for her family, and her beautiful smile.
Linda is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bennett Reading IV of Belle Mead, New Jersey, her daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Steve Alexander, their son and daughter Cole and Mia Reading Alexander of Dallas, Texas, her son, John David Pullen, and his son Gage Anders Pullen of Smyrna, Georgia.
Linda wished to be returned to Lavallette, New Jersey and will be celebrated "at the shore" during the next Reading family reunion.
Published in Tidewater Review on Aug. 14, 2019