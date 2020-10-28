THROCKMORTON, Linwood Wilford Sr., 84, of Quinton, VA, left his earthly home for his eternal home October 15, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Linwood A. and Ada Johnston Throckmorton; his stepmother, Annie Martin Throckmorton; his brother, Johnny Throckmorton (Sharon); sister, Joyce Martin Channell (Allen); daughter, Beth Johnston; great-grandchildren, Madison and Henry Smorto. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Ann Throckmorton; daughter, Lydia Gay Frye (Bruce), Frances Ann Nevel (Mark); son, Linwood (Linny) Wilford Throckmorton Jr. (Donna); son-in-law, Edwin B. Johnston (Joyce); his grandchildren: Devin Smorto (Aaron), Amanda Nevel, Whitney Green (David), Clara Frye, Charles Frye and Daniel Throckmorton. His great-grandchildren: Giovanni Otero, Brian Elliott, Bryson Green, Allison Frye, and Savannah Smorto. His step great-grandchild, DW Green Jr.



Wilford was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He graduated from New Kent High School, Class of '54. He was co-owner of Betty's Catering Service and a member of Black Creek Baptist Church. He and his wife worked on the electoral board for over 25 years. He retired from GM parts department with 23 years of service and then worked on the farm, at Throckmorton Greenhouses until his health condition did not permit him to work any longer. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at Monaghan Funeral Home 7300 Creighton Parkway Mechanicsville, VA 23111. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd Mechanicsville, VA 23111. Interment will follow in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Black Creek Baptist Church, or Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 6229 McClellan Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23111, where he was a lifetime member.



