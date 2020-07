Livina P. Braxton went to eternal rest on July 5, 2020. There will be a public viewing on Saturday, July 11 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home in Port Royal, VA from 10AM-12PM. There will be a private graveside service for the family (only) at 1PM at First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Newtown, VA. Due to Covid-19 all attendees are required to adhere to current state mandates of social distancing and wearing of face masks.



