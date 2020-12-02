Lois Dell Jones Locke, 94, peacefully left this earth to join her beloved family who transitioned before her; her husband, Leslie H. Locke; her son, James Leslie Locke; her dad, Richard T. Jones; her beloved mother, who passed when she was seven years old, Dale Goings Jones; her awesome, loving step-mothers, Mildred Jones and Eunice Driscole Jones; and Sheps family; along with her horses, who greeted her along with the soft sounds of gentle neighing; they included the horse she rode in the Bond Parade, here in West Point during WWII, the big Palomino Cortez she rode in the Peanut Festival Parades; and all the other horses she showed in horse shows or taught students how to take care of, ride, and show. She will be viewing her beautiful gardens and go "ahhhh".
Lois cherished her awesome mother; two remaining children, Barbara Dell Locke Turner and Mildred Cowling Locke; her brother William "Bill" Jones and his wife Joanne; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
If on a misty day you hear or catch a glimpse of a horse and rider galloping across fields of Bell Farm, smile and know there she goes; doing what she loved most.
"Thank yous" go out to her church family at Brett Reed Church, Consulate Nursing Home staff, the Hospice Aide and RN, the Alzheimer's Support Groups. To all of you, this family is grateful! If anyone cares to make donations in her honor, White Bird Appaloosa House Horse Rescue, 1688 Burkes Tavern Rd, Burkeville, VA or the Alzheimer's Association.org
, who taught and encouraged her family about this disease. A closed memorial service is being planned according to her wishes. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.