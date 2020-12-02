1/
Lois Dell Locke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Dell Jones Locke, 94, peacefully left this earth to join her beloved family who transitioned before her; her husband, Leslie H. Locke; her son, James Leslie Locke; her dad, Richard T. Jones; her beloved mother, who passed when she was seven years old, Dale Goings Jones; her awesome, loving step-mothers, Mildred Jones and Eunice Driscole Jones; and Sheps family; along with her horses, who greeted her along with the soft sounds of gentle neighing; they included the horse she rode in the Bond Parade, here in West Point during WWII, the big Palomino Cortez she rode in the Peanut Festival Parades; and all the other horses she showed in horse shows or taught students how to take care of, ride, and show. She will be viewing her beautiful gardens and go "ahhhh".

Lois cherished her awesome mother; two remaining children, Barbara Dell Locke Turner and Mildred Cowling Locke; her brother William "Bill" Jones and his wife Joanne; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

If on a misty day you hear or catch a glimpse of a horse and rider galloping across fields of Bell Farm, smile and know there she goes; doing what she loved most.

"Thank yous" go out to her church family at Brett Reed Church, Consulate Nursing Home staff, the Hospice Aide and RN, the Alzheimer's Support Groups. To all of you, this family is grateful! If anyone cares to make donations in her honor, White Bird Appaloosa House Horse Rescue, 1688 Burkes Tavern Rd, Burkeville, VA or the Alzheimer's Association.org, who taught and encouraged her family about this disease. A closed memorial service is being planned according to her wishes. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tidewater Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved