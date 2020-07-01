Mark Gerard Drexler Jr.
Mark Gerard Drexler, Jr., 39, of Mattaponi, VA passed away June 22, 2020. He is survived by his parents Mark and Carolyn Drexler; two sisters Jennifer Drexler Jones (Daryl) and Mary Beth Haston (Steven); his two nephews and a niece, R.C., Logan and Emily Haston and his four-legged buddy "Riley."

A private graveside service was held in St. Theresa Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a fund for his niece and nephews at Baylands Federal Credit Union, PO Box 392, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes maybe posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Tidewater Review on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Sorry for the families loss. Prayers for everyone.
Debbie Seckora White
Debbie White
June 24, 2020
Jennifer, I am so very sorry for the loss of your brother.
Michelle Bland
Teacher
