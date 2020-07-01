Sorry for the families loss. Prayers for everyone.
Debbie Seckora White
Mark Gerard Drexler, Jr., 39, of Mattaponi, VA passed away June 22, 2020. He is survived by his parents Mark and Carolyn Drexler; two sisters Jennifer Drexler Jones (Daryl) and Mary Beth Haston (Steven); his two nephews and a niece, R.C., Logan and Emily Haston and his four-legged buddy "Riley."
A private graveside service was held in St. Theresa Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a fund for his niece and nephews at Baylands Federal Credit Union, PO Box 392, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes maybe posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Jul. 1, 2020.