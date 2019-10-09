Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
West Point Christian Church
290 W. Euclid Blvd.
West Point, VA
View Map
Melvin Carrol Miller Sr.


1946 - 2019
Melvin Carrol Miller Sr. Obituary
Melvin Carrol Miller, Sr., 73 of West Point, VA passed away October 7, 2019. Melvin served in the United States Army and retired from Smurfit Stone as a machinist and millwright.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, and siblings, Ruth, Robert Sr. and Ray.

Melvin is survived by his children, Carrol Miller, Miranda Spera (Chuck), Michelle Miller (Sean); grandchildren, William, Nicholas, Aaron and Ian.

A funeral service will be held 11AM, Saturday, October 12th at West Point Christian Church, 290 W. Euclid Blvd, West Point, VA 23181. Interment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 PM Friday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Oct. 9, 2019
