Mildred Elaine Lewis, 67, passed away June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Laura Mae Walton; two brothers, Willard Earl and Marvin Walton; and a sister, Elsie Fritter.
Mildred is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Lewis, Sr.; children, Wendy Hicks (Donald), Johnny Lewis (Rebecca) and Jerry Lewis (Arika); a brother, Franklin Walton (Rhonda); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held 12 to 6 PM, Wednesday, June 17th at Vincent Funeral Home, West Point. The funeral service will be held 11 AM, Thursday, also at the funeral home. Because of the Governor's mandate to limit gatherings, seating will be limited, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Interment will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Jun. 17, 2020.