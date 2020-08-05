1/1
Norma Jean (Smith) Drew
July 28, 2020 is the second anniversary of the

passing of Norma J. Drew, wife, mother,

mother-in-law and grandmother.

I am incredibly sadden that you are not here with our family. Your influence still guides me and we feel your presence daily. Our fondest memories are forever etched in my heart. The love you have bestowed upon our family gives me strength and comfort every day.....Levi

Isaiah 41:10 "Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Always on our minds, forever in our hearts and lifted in our prayers, Levi, Donna, Boris, Michael Sr., Rita, Michael Jr., and Boris II

Published in Tidewater Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 2, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
August 2, 2020
