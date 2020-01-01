Home

Olson B. "Mickey" McGowan

Olson B. "Mickey" McGowan Obituary
Olson B. "Mickey" McGowan, 77, of Mattaponi passed away December 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Custalow "Little Dove" McGowan; four sons, Ricky (Darlene), Johnny (April), Jimmy (Joyce) and Sam (Amber) McGowan; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends 1 to 2:30 PM, Saturday, January 4th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, VA 23181 with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 PM. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Jan. 1, 2020
