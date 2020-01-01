|
|
Olson B. "Mickey" McGowan, 77, of Mattaponi passed away December 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Custalow "Little Dove" McGowan; four sons, Ricky (Darlene), Johnny (April), Jimmy (Joyce) and Sam (Amber) McGowan; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends 1 to 2:30 PM, Saturday, January 4th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, VA 23181 with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 PM. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Jan. 1, 2020