Robert Boswell Mills, known to many as "Bobby," was born on November 20, 1936 and passed away October 8, 2020. He is survived by "Beth", his wife of 63 years, and his children, Robin and Don Seeterlin, Buddy and Peggy Mills, Elaine and David Wood, DeDe and Kemp Parrish, Danny and Kim Mills. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Butch and Mac. Bobby retired from Chesapeake Corporation as a Shipping Foreman after 37 years. He was a successful "gentleman" farmer who started farming at the age of 15 and farmed until his recent illness. It has long been thought that his heart hummed to the gentle sound of a tractor. Bobby was a quiet and gentle man, and his love for the Lord was evident in the way he lived his life and treated people. His family will celebrate his life privately at their family home, Squirrel Hollow Farm in New Kent County where he was born and lived his entire life. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts can be sent to the Pamunkey Memorial Fund, 11236 New Kent Hwy, New Kent, VA 23124. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
