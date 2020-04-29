Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Robert Curtis White


1937 - 2020
Robert Curtis White Obituary
Robert Curtis White, 82, passed away April 24, 2020. He retired from Smurfit Stone and was a farmer. Curtis was a good hearted soul and would do anything for anybody. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Rosa White and siblings Nell Roach and Aubrey White.

Curtis is survived by a daughter Christine Calhoun (Steven), a son Robert White (Tammy); two grandsons Brandon (Dana) and Christopher (Whitney) Calhoun; four great-grandchildren Payton, Grayson, Mackenzie and Noah.

A private graveside service will be held in Washington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to West Point Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, Inc., Box X, West Point, VA 23181. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Apr. 29, 2020
