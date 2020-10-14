1/1
Roland Bruce Geddes
Roland Bruce Geddes, 92, of Tappahannock passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday morning, October 9, 2020. A World War II navy veteran, he graduated from NC State University and started a career at Virginia Forestry where he became Regional Forester for northeast Virginia. Roland then transferred from Forester to Director of Division of Soil & Water Conservation where he led VA's efforts in Chesapeake Bay Restoration. He was also a member of TVA Land & Water Program. Roland was a Fellow of both Society of American Forestry and Soil & Water Conservation Society – Hall of Fame. In 1987, he was named Man of the Year in Forestry by VA Forestry. Roland was given awards by Governors of the bay states, Mayor of D. C. and the EPA Distinguished Service award from Virginia Tech. The VA General Assembly named Roland the Nations Professional Conservationist of the Year- NASCA Executor Director Emeritus. A former Eagle Scout, he served as scout Master in Tappahannock for several years and was give the Silver Beaver Award by B.S.A. He also received the State Farmer Award by the F. F. A. Roland was the public address announcer for 18 years for the Tappahannock football team. He received the President's Achievement Award by VA AG-Chemicals& Soil Fertility Assoc., NACD Professional Service Award, Distinguished Service Award by Conservation Partnership Operations Work Group, Outstanding Service for Soil & Water Conversation. Roland was a member of Smyrna Christian Church for sixty-six years where he served as Elder, Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher, Chairman of Board of the Church as well as District Chairman of Board for VA. He was one of the organizers of the Tappahannock Jaycees, former president of the King & Queen Ruritan Club and the Lions Club of Tappahannock. He served on the Board of the Three Rivers Soil & Water Conservation, Board of Essex Co. Wetlands and also the Zoning Board. Roland was a native of Caddo Co., OK and proceeded in death by his parents William Hodge and Jewell Coker Geddes and his brothers Wilbert & Max. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty McKinney Geddes; sister, Carol G. Newman; brothers, Kenneth (Nancy) of Pinehurst, NC and Philip (Cindy) of Decatur, AL; several nieces and nephews and two faithful friends, Louise Wilson and Tom Akers. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the graveside in Smyrna Christian Church Cemetery, Bruington. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to Smyrna Christian Church, 3655 Powcan RD, Bruington, VA 23023. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock.

Published in Tidewater Review on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smyrna Christian Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
206 Church Ln
Tappahannock, VA 22560
(804) 443-2210
October 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Nancy Smith
October 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Norman Geddes
October 12, 2020
Prayers of Comfort for the Geddes Family Mr. Roland B. Geddes, thank you! Well done Thy good and faithful servant. Your well lived life of outstanding public service, has helped to make this hurting world a better place. From earthly labor to a well deserved Heavenly reward, Rest In Peace Dear One.
KJ Filosa
October 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers during this time. May the Lord comfort you and give peace as He wraps His arms around you as He welcomes Mr Geddes Home to His Kingdom.
Melinda Mitchell Hawkes
