|
|
Roy Jackson Harding, Sr., 85, of King William County, VA passed away January 3, 2020. He grew up in Arvonia in Buckingham County. He retired from Nabisco as a machine mechanic after 22 years of service. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, John Ellwyn and Cannie NMI Page Harding, sisters, Eva Jane Pearson, Nancy and Helen Harding; brothers, John E., Jr, Marvin, James, Thomas and Kenneth Harding; a daughter, Theresa Ann Harding and daughter-in-law, Cindy Harding.
Roy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Creighton Harding; two sons, Roy J. Harding, Jr. (Lyn), and David A. Harding; three grandchildren, Roy J. Harding, III (Jessica), Lisa Harding and Noah J. Harding; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jordyn Kirkland. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Leonard and Betty Dale Churn (Jack); a brother-in-law, Robert L. Creighton (Kathleen); a sister-in-law, Jean Noble and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 10th at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23231. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be Michael J. Fox Foundation, . Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Jan. 8, 2020