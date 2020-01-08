Home

Roy Jackson Harding Sr. Obituary
Roy Jackson Harding, Sr., 85, of King William County, VA passed away January 3, 2020. He grew up in Arvonia in Buckingham County. He retired from Nabisco as a machine mechanic after 22 years of service. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, John Ellwyn and Cannie NMI Page Harding, sisters, Eva Jane Pearson, Nancy and Helen Harding; brothers, John E., Jr, Marvin, James, Thomas and Kenneth Harding; a daughter, Theresa Ann Harding and daughter-in-law, Cindy Harding.

Roy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Creighton Harding; two sons, Roy J. Harding, Jr. (Lyn), and David A. Harding; three grandchildren, Roy J. Harding, III (Jessica), Lisa Harding and Noah J. Harding; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jordyn Kirkland. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Leonard and Betty Dale Churn (Jack); a brother-in-law, Robert L. Creighton (Kathleen); a sister-in-law, Jean Noble and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 10th at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23231. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be Michael J. Fox Foundation, . Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Jan. 8, 2020
