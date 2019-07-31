|
Sandra E. Carlton, 55, of Newport News, VA passed away July 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Franklin and Sadie Milby; step-grandmother Blanche Milby and foster grandmothers Maggie Walton and Inez Kemp. Sandra is survived by a son Tyler Dobson; parents Frank and Jean Carlton; a sister Brenda C. Pollock (Bill); nieces Kristin and Shannon Pollock and a nephew Joshua Pollock.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 2nd in Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church, 3727 Buena Vista Road, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, at the church. Memorials may be made to Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church General Fund, PO Box 9, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on July 31, 2019