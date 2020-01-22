Home

Sarah Vick Trent, 82, of New Kent, Virginia passed away January 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Eugene Trent and a son Marvin Lee Trent. Sarah loved her family and was affectionally known as Memaw and Grandma.

She is survived by two daughters Vicki Whitman (Ernest) and Lori T. Lewis (Herbie); four grandchildren Harvey Bruce Heath (Krystal), Trent Ryan Heath (Cassie), Victoria Whitman and Ernest "Trace" Whitman.

A graveside service was held 1 p.m. Friday, January 17th at Pamunkey United Methodist Church Cemetery, 15821 Pamunkey Church Road, Lanexa, VA 23089. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, michaeljfox.org. or Pamunkey Memorial Association, (address above). Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Jan. 22, 2020
