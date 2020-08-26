Walter Leigh Elliott, 63, of King William County, departed this life on August 20, 2020 at Henrico Doctors Hospital after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Dwan, daughter Tiffany (George), step daughter Connie (Dennis), younger brother Mike (Patty), and his beloved 9-year-old German Shepard puppy, Nikki. His is also survived by grandchildren, Joey Powel and Ashley Martin, and two great grandchildren. He worked for King William County for 18 years. Memorial will be at a later time.



