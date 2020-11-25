1/
William Morton "Bill" Hill
William "Bill" Morton Hill, 80, of Lanexa, VA passed away November 14, 2020. He was a lifelong lover of books and managed many libraries throughout his career, including ones in Roanoke County, VA, Forsythe County, NC. He also spent over 25 years with the Norfolk Public Library system.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Belle Hill, as well as his maternal grandparents, H.L. and Anna Morton, whom he was particularly close to after living many wonderful years with them on their farm.

Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Merry Sue Thurman Hill; daughter, Laura Ellen Slaughter; son-in law, Brent Allen Slaughter; brother, Hunter R. Hill, his wife Lyn, and their children Stephen and Kathryn and their families.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date and officiated by Bill's brother, Hunter Hill. To honor Bill's memory, the family asks that you enjoy a good book or make a donation to the friends of your local library. Tribute may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Tidewater Review on Nov. 25, 2020.
