Connie Ertelt, age 91, of Valley City, ND, formerly of Fingal, ND, died Saturday, February 9th at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 16th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fingal, ND. Visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Friday, February 15th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and one hour before the service at the church on Saturday morning. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday evening at the church. Inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

Connie Marie Wurzer, the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Sherman) Wurzer, was born March 14, 1927 in Oriska, ND. As a young girl, she grew up on the family farm near Oriska and attended elementary school at St. Catherine's in Valley City. She later attended Fingal High School where she graduated in 1946. On May 5, 1947 she married Gordon Paul Ertelt. They started their married life together operating the Tower City Café until they started farming in the Fingal area. They farmed for 25 years. Connie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church from 1927 until 2007 when she moved into Valley City. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Altar Society, Am Vets Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She also worked at Mercy Hospital on the O.B. floor from 1970 until 1975. Dear to her heart was being a wife and a mother. She worked most of her life raising her children, helping care for her grandchildren and working on the farm and caring for her husband in later years.

Connie is survived by her seven children, Gordon "Skip" (Corrine) Ertelt, Fingal, ND, Perry Ertelt, Fargo, ND, Dennis (Tammy) Ertelt, Fingal, ND, Claudia (Larry) Rolph, Alice, ND, Paula Anundson, Valley City, ND, Bradley Ertelt, Fingal, ND and Gary (Mary) Ertelt, Gretna, NE; 17 Grandchildren; 38 Great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Mark (Verna) Wurzer, Fargo, ND; one daughter in law, Kellie Ertelt, West Fargo, ND.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, William, a grandson Joshua and siblings Paul Wurzer, John Wurzer and Shirley Wurzer.

Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary