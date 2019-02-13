|
Linda Holm, age 75, of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, January 31st at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. Per Linda's wish, no services will be held.
Linda Holm, the daughter of Francis W. and Frances (Piller) Holm, was born August 27, 1943 in Valley City, ND. Linda grew up and attended school in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1961. After receiving her education, she spent the next 25 years in Hollywood writing about stars for movie magazines. A highlight of her life was meeting Elvis Presley and becoming a personal friend appearing on his ABC TV comeback special in 1968.
Linda is survived by her beloved cousin Jim, dearest friend Bob and soul sister of the heart Sharon. She is also survived by many wonderful caring friends.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Schuldt Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 13, 2019