Janice Kinney, 82 of Jamestown, ND passed on Tuesday, February 25th at Ava Maria Village Jamestown, ND.

Janice Francis (Peterson) Kinney was born on June 25th, 1936 in Butterfield, MN to Clarence and Stella Peterson. She was raised on the family farm near Butterfield, MN. Janice moved with her family to Brandon, Mn for her senior year of high school. She graduated from Brandon, Mn High School in 1954. Janice graduated from a Minneapolis area school as a lab technician. She moved to the Jamestown area in 1956 to work at Jamestown Hospital and area clinics. Janice later worked for Tempo, Stutsman County State Bank, White Home Center and UBC. In Janice's later years she enjoyed working as a teacher's aide before retirement.

Janice married Charles Kinney on September 10th, 1958 in Jamestown, ND. She enjoyed caring for and spending time with her family. Janice especially enjoyed spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. Janice was an avid baseball fan and played softball in her youth. She enjoyed sewing, drawing and visits to national parks with her husband. Janice especially loved spending time in Yellowstone National Park.

Janice is survived by her husband of 60 years Charles Fredrick Kinney and daughters Marlee (Drew) Siewert and Kimberly (Richard) Cossette. Grandchildren Joshua (Emily) Siewert, Judson (Cassie) Siewert, Paul Johnson and Scott Johnson. Great-grandchildren Kendra Braton, Jude Johnson, Bella Siewert, Easton Siewert, Jannis Johnson and Hayden Siewert.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother, John Peterson, sister-in-law Connie Peterson and brother-in-law Kenneth Kinney.

Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Chapel, Ava Maria Village 501 19th ST NE, Jamestown, ND at 10AM Monday, March 4th, 2019.

