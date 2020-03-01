|
A. Edmund Storhoff, 97, of Nome, North Dakota, passed away on February 29, 2020, at Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City, N.D. He was born on October 16, 1922, the 5th of 10 children, at the farm home of Adolph & Tena (Rodlin) Storhoff of Eastedge, N.D.
Edmund married Phyllis Thoreson on April 13, 1947 in Kathryn, N.D. The couple made their home near and in Nome where they raised 7 children and shared a very full life. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary last April. Edmund farmed before becoming the Postmaster in Nome in 1960. He retired from the Post Office in 1986 but his heart remained in farming. He also was a Mr. Fixit, a butcher, and a self-taught electrician.
In later years he enjoyed wood working; making countless picture frames and joker boards. He was an Army veteran and a proud member of the American Legion Post from Nome (62 Years). He was happy to tell anyone that he was 100% Norwegian. He enjoyed telling stories, reminiscing, playing harmonica and was a bit of a jokester.
Edmund and Phyllis were active members of St. Petri Lutheran Church of rural Nome where Edmund was a lifelong member. Edmund and Phyllis enjoyed dancing, playing cards, games, and visiting with friends & family. They also had enjoyed trips to South Carolina, Seattle, Branson and Mackinac Island.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis. Children Jim (Marilyn) Storhoff of Nome, their daughters Laura (Steve) & Erika (Walker); Mike (Patsy) Storhoff of Nome, their sons Brett (Erin), Josh (Courtney) & Wade; Betty (Ken) Koslofsky of Fingal and their son Kyle; A. Paul (Cherie) Storhoff of Fargo, their children Tim (Kate) & Amy (Chris); Percy (Brenda) Storhoff of Kathryn and his daughters Jessica, Melissa & Allisha (Mike), step-daughters Kelli (Jason), & Heather (Ben); Bruce (Shalon) Storhoff of Nome and his children Taylor & Alec; Grandson Chris (Tanya) Kelsen of Breckinridge, M.N. 13 great-grand children; sister Valborg Hoff of Bismarck; brothers Howard Storhoff of Seattle, W.A.; and Richard (Karen) Storhoff of Moorhead, M.N. along with numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Storhoff; his granddaughter, Teri; his parents; siblings, Edgar Storhoff, Gerhard Storhoff, Evelyn Opdahl, Priscilla McGregor, Charles Storhoff, and Ruth Abrahamson.
Visitation will be at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5 pm - 7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. The funeral will be at St. Petri Lutheran Church, rural Nome, Wednesday, March 4 at 2 pm. Burial will be in the spring at St. Petri Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Edmund's memory to St. Petri Cemetery Association.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 2, 2020