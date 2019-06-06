Aileen Busche, age 99, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Fargo, North Dakota. Aileen was born the daughter of Adolph and Nora Vaaler in Valley City, North Dakota on September 13, 1919. She was the middle of 3 daughters. She attended school in Valley City and married Leonard Busche in January of 1940. The couple had 3 sons, Dennis, Tom, and Jerry.

Aileen was known to everybody as Gussie. She was employed at the hospital kitchen for many years and worked as a housekeeper at the Flickertail Inn. Her passions were baking, playing cards, and cross-stitching linen dish towels. Gussie was famous for her homemade donuts and made-from-scratch angel food cake. An animal lover, Gussie took care of all the stray cats in the neighborhood. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City.

Aileen is survived by sister Phyllis Hook of Valley City, son Tom of Eagle River, Alaska, Dennis of Rapid City, SD and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband, sister Margaret Stephenson, son Jerry, and 2 daughters-in-law Judy and Patty. Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary