Obituary Condolences Flowers Alan Schlotfeldt passed away in Moorhead, MN under Hospice Care on May 8, 2019. He was 68 years old.

Alan "Bub" Keith Schlotfeldt was born July 27, 1950, in Fargo, ND to Harold and Lucille (Layton) Schlotfeldt. His siblings were Lyle, Duane, Sharon, Marilyn, Gary, and he was the baby. He grew up in DeLamere, ND and attended school in DeLamere and Milnor. He attended his senior year in Wahpeton and then the North Dakota State School of Science where he received his associate's degree in education. Alan then went on to attend Valley City State University where he received his degree in Social Sciences.

He began his teaching career in 1972 in Wimbledon, ND. Alan taught for 32 years as a social sciences teacher and also coached for 25 of them. Many Wimbledon alumni will also remember him as the bus driver.

Alan married Kathy Pfaff in 1972. They were blessed with five children; Michelle, Robb, Vicki, Natalie, and Jay. In 1991 he met and married Patricia Reed, who brought three step children into his life; Justen, Veseda, and Jud.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids and enjoyed attending many of their sporting events. He also enjoyed sitting and watching NDSU football, the Vikings, and the Twins. Alan was well known for his singing and was often asked to preform for events. He was also well known for his athleticism, especially in softball, hitting home runs or getting intentionally walked. He enjoyed watching Jay race and going to his boys' softball games. Alan and Patricia had the opportunity after he retired to do a lot of traveling.

Mourning his passing are his wife, Patricia; his first wife, Kathy (Mike) Dehn; his children, Michelle (Clarence) Lukes, Robb (Jill) Schlotfeldt, Vicki (Jason) Schlotfeldt, Natalie Schlotfeldt, Jay Schlotfeldt; his step children, Justen (Susan) Reed, Veseda (Mark) Hoff, Jud (Ashley) Reed; sisters, Sharon Lunnenborg and Marilyn Dockter; brother, Gary Schlotfeldt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice Schlotfeldt, Jeanne Schlotfeldt, Jerry (Dru) Dill, Vesta Freehauf-Norton, Dawn (Corny) Waldner; 21 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Lyle and Duane; grandson, Kaden Schlotfeldt; brothers-in-law, Wes Lunnenborg and Galen Dill.

Al positively impacted the lives of those who knew him and will be missed by all.

Visitation: One hour before each service.

The family invites those attending the services to wear athletic casual apparel.

Prayer Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Jamestown.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wimbledon.

Burial: Immanuel Cemetery, DeLamere, North Dakota.

