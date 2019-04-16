|
The memorial gathering to remember Allen A. Boumont, 84, Valley City, ND, will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home on Thursday, April, 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM. This will be a joint service with his wife Darlene being remembered also. She passed away in Breckenridge, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Military honors will be held outside the chapel following the service.
Allen A. Boumont, 84, passed away on January 2, 2019 at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City, ND. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton, ND.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 17, 2019