Amelia Bauer

The funeral mass for Amelia Mary Bauer, 101, Hope, North Dakota, formerly of Pillsbury, ND will be celebrated at 11 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hope Cemetery, Hope. Visitation will be one hour before the service. She died in her home Monday, June 15.
Amelia Mary Kubischta, the daughter of Anton and Philomena (Dolecheck) Kubischta, was born on January 28, 1919 in Dickinson, North Dakota. She attended school in South Heart, North Dakota until the family moved to the Hope area. Her mother passed away and she helped her dad raise her brothers and sister. Amelia married Raymond Bauer on April 15, 1941 at St. Agatha's Catholic Church, Hope. They farmed near Hope and in 1945 they adopted a son, David, who was born March 24, 1945. A son Curtis was born August 18, 1955. In September 1955 they moved to a farm near Pillsbury. Raymond died in October 24, 1971. Amelia and her son Curtis continued to make their home at the farm until March of 2002 when they moved to Hope.
She was a member of St. Agatha's Catholic Church and Christian Mothers.
Amelia is survived by her son Curtis, Hope; daughter-in-law Carolyn Bauer, New Brighton, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Jonathan (Sandy)Bauer, Suzanne (Michael) Everson, and Jodi (Matthew) Heinz; nine great grandchildren Kelsey Bauer, David Bauer, Amelia Johnson, Michael Everson, Maria Everson, Joseph Everson, Thomas Everson, Raymond Heinz and Brian Heinz; a brother Ben Bradley, Oakland, CA.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son David; six brothers Valentine, Vincent, Anton, John, Peter and Florian; and one sister Rosemary Bauer.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, North Dakota. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Amelia Mary Kubischta, the daughter of Anton and Philomena (Dolecheck) Kubischta, was born on January 28, 1919 in Dickinson, North Dakota. She attended school in South Heart, North Dakota until the family moved to the Hope area. Her mother passed away and she helped her dad raise her brothers and sister. Amelia married Raymond Bauer on April 15, 1941 at St. Agatha's Catholic Church, Hope. They farmed near Hope and in 1945 they adopted a son, David, who was born March 24, 1945. A son Curtis was born August 18, 1955. In September 1955 they moved to a farm near Pillsbury. Raymond died in October 24, 1971. Amelia and her son Curtis continued to make their home at the farm until March of 2002 when they moved to Hope.
She was a member of St. Agatha's Catholic Church and Christian Mothers.
Amelia is survived by her son Curtis, Hope; daughter-in-law Carolyn Bauer, New Brighton, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Jonathan (Sandy)Bauer, Suzanne (Michael) Everson, and Jodi (Matthew) Heinz; nine great grandchildren Kelsey Bauer, David Bauer, Amelia Johnson, Michael Everson, Maria Everson, Joseph Everson, Thomas Everson, Raymond Heinz and Brian Heinz; a brother Ben Bradley, Oakland, CA.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son David; six brothers Valentine, Vincent, Anton, John, Peter and Florian; and one sister Rosemary Bauer.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, North Dakota. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.