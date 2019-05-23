|
Andrew "Andy" C. Aune, 86 years old, Mesa, AZ and formerly from Valley City, ND and Sanborn, ND passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 with his loved ones at his side.
A memorial service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City, ND at 2 pm on Friday May 31, 2019. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens with military rites.
Cards of condolences can be sent to Deb Wacha, 2929 East Main St, #278 Mesa AZ 85213 or Teri Aune, 1603 North Frontier Dr, Huron SD 57350.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Andy's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 24 to May 28, 2019