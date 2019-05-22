Services Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City 515 Central Ave North Valley City , ND 58072 701-845-3232 Resources More Obituaries for Andrew Aune Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew Andy Aune

Obituary Condolences Flowers Andrew "Andy" C. Aune, 86 years old, Mesa, AZ and formerly from Valley City, ND and Sanborn, ND passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 with his loved ones at his side.

A memorial service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City, ND at 2 pm on Friday May 31, 2019. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens with military rites.

Andy Aune was born in Valley City, ND to Arne and Bessie (Myhre) Aune on October 16, 1932. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church, Valley City. Andy helped his dad farm during his school years, as well as hauling turkeys and setting pins at Valley Lanes Bowling Alley. Andy attended schools in Barnes County and received his GED in 1960.

Andy enlisted in the United States Navy on October 20, 1952 where he served on the USS Union AKA 106 during the Korean War. During his active duty, he was sent to Japan three times, Hong Kong, Korea, Famosa, Philippines, Vancouver, Canada, Hawaii, and Alaska. Andy served four years of active duty and then was on the active reserves for another four years. Andy was given an Honorable Discharge on October 20, 1960 at the rank of MM2.

Andy married Sylvia Lee on June 20, 1954 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Norma Township, Barnes County, ND after three years of courtship. They moved to San Diego, CA where Andy was stationed in the US Navy. In 1956, they returned to the Sanborn, ND area to begin farming. Andy and Sylvia farmed from 1956 until 1994, when they retired and moved to Valley City, ND. Andy also worked a few winters at Enterprise Cleaning Plant, cleaning certified seed. During these years Andy was active on the Anderson Township Board, Church Counsel at Bethel Lutheran Church, Rogers, ND, the Sanborn Fire Department, Eckelson-Sanborn American Legion Post 202, with being active in the Color Guard and Post Commander. Andy was a past member of Bethel Lutheran Church Rogers, ND and Prairie Motor Car Club, Valley City, ND and bowling league in Sanborn, ND. He was a current member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Valley City, life time member of VFW Post 2764, life time member of Eckelson-Sanborn American Legion Post 202, Eagles Aerie 2192 where he was very active, with going through the chairs and serving as President, calling bingo, and helping with the spaghetti suppers, Advisory Council President at the Valley City Senior Center, helping with "meals on wheels" he also volunteered at the gift shop in the Sheyenne Care Center while Sylvia was a resident and after her death.

Andy enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, camping, dancing listening to old time music, old cars, and reading westerns. Andy was also known as "Handy Andy Upholstery", which he started in 1966 and did during the winters during his farming years and continued to do until shortly before his death.

After Andy retired from farming, he worked for the South Central Adult Services, in 1994 until 2003, as a bus driver. He enjoyed this and was known for his compassion and helping hands to all who rode his bus. On June 20, 2004, Andy and Sylvia celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Sylvia passed away on March 13, 2005.

Andy married Fran Winkler on Dec 21, 2007 in Valley City, North Dakota. They traveled to Jamaica and then to Norway where they were able to meet both Fran and Andy's family members. Andy and Fran moved to Mesa, AZ in August of 2016 after wintering in AZ for 10 years. Fran passed away on Nov 25, 2017. Andy was active in the community with volunteering, and enjoyed the activities of music, dancing, shuffle board, cards and bingo, and showing off his 38 Chevy Street Rod.

Andrew is survived by his daughters, Teri Aune and Deb (Al) Wacha; grandchildren, Erica (Brian) Eggers, Michelle Wacha, Joshua (JoEllen) Nathan, Kimberly Wacha (Jason), Daniel (Sara) Wacha and Amber (Carl) Peterson; great grandchildren Nolan, Audrey, Micah, William, Michaella, Taylor; Brynn, Harper, Rowan, Grayson, Liam and Andrew, Jayden, Nora and Britta; daughter-in-law, Ruth Nathan; stepson, William 'Billie' Winkler; step grandchildren, Ross Winkler and Hayley Jensen; step great grandchildren, Kaydence and Emmett. His sisters, Arlene Olson and Beverly Wilson, Brothers-in-law, Richard Lee and Gary Lee; and numerous other relatives also survive.

Andy is preceded in death by both of his wives; son, Michael; daughter in law Sharon, parents, Arne and Bessie Aune; brother Robert and infant sister Myrna and numerous other relatives.

Cards of condolences can be sent to Deb Wacha, 2929 East Main St, #278 Mesa AZ 85213 or Teri Aune, 1603 North Frontier Dr, Huron SD 57350.

