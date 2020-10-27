Andrew Miklas

Andrew Michael Miklas of Cooperstown, ND was called to his heavenly home on October 25, 2020 at St. Alexis Hospital in Bismarck, ND with loved ones by his side.

Andrew was born July 7, 1988 in Valley City, ND to Diane Haugen and Michael Miklas. Andrew grew up in Hannaford, ND where he attended school until transferring to Valley City, ND where he graduated in 2006.

Andrew enjoyed fireworks, cooking, skateboarding, video games, sledding, and wrestling with his brother Austin. However, his favorite was spending time with his daughters Cassandra Rose and Annabelle.

Andrew was a kind soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand and loved to give hugs. He was never concerned about material things but instead he valued people and relationships.

Andrew is survived by his father Michael Miklas (Jennifer), mother Diane Haugen, daughters Cassandra Rose and Annabelle Miklas, sisters Amanda and Autumn Haugen, brothers Alex Nelson and Austin Haugen, step-sister Patience King, grandmothers Betty Jackson and Deloris "Dolly" Haugen, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.

Andrew was preceded in death by Great grandparents Arthur and Annabelle Talle, Joseph and Laura Miklas, Alvin and Ruth Ramsey, Melvin and Andina Haugen, Grandfather Lawrence Miklas, and Step-Grandfather Alan Jackson.

Private service on October 30, 2020 and burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Jamestown, ND.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store