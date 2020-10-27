1/1
Andrew Miklas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Michael Miklas of Cooperstown, ND was called to his heavenly home on October 25, 2020 at St. Alexis Hospital in Bismarck, ND with loved ones by his side. 
Andrew was born July 7, 1988 in Valley City, ND to Diane Haugen and Michael Miklas.  Andrew grew up in Hannaford, ND where he attended school until transferring to Valley City, ND where he graduated in 2006.
Andrew enjoyed fireworks, cooking, skateboarding, video games, sledding, and wrestling with his brother Austin.  However, his favorite was spending time with his daughters Cassandra Rose and Annabelle. 
Andrew was a kind soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand and loved to give hugs.  He was never concerned about material things but instead he valued people and relationships. 
Andrew is survived by his father Michael Miklas (Jennifer), mother Diane Haugen, daughters Cassandra Rose and Annabelle Miklas, sisters Amanda and Autumn Haugen, brothers Alex Nelson and Austin Haugen, step-sister Patience King, grandmothers Betty Jackson and Deloris "Dolly" Haugen, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. 
Andrew was preceded in death by Great grandparents Arthur and Annabelle Talle, Joseph and Laura Miklas, Alvin and Ruth Ramsey, Melvin and Andina Haugen, Grandfather Lawrence Miklas, and Step-Grandfather Alan Jackson.   
Private service on October 30, 2020 and burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Jamestown, ND.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved