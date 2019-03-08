Anna Mae Oberlander, 86, of Valley City, ND formally of Jamestown, ND passed away March 7, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. Anna was born to John H. and Anna (Ammon) Ben in Alexander Township in Stutsman County on March 22, 1932. She moved with her family to a farm in Lenton Township in 1940. Anna was educated in rural schools in Stutsman County through the eighth grade and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1950. Following graduation, Anna worked at the Gladstone Pharmacy until she married Otto Oberlander on November 2, 1951. Anna and Otto farmed in Lenton Township southwest of Jamestown. Anna worked at Bethel Bible Bookstore as a clerk in the 1970's and worked part-time as the Gibson Greeting Card Lady at the White Plaza Drug and Woolworth's in the 1980's. Anna and Otto retired from farming in 1994 but remained on their farm following retirement. Otto passed away in 2008 and Anna remained on the farm until November 2018 when health issues caused her to move to Valley City to be closer to family.

Anna was a member of St Paul's United Methodist Church. She and Otto enjoyed dancing and were excellent partners. Together they enjoyed playing cards with friends, caring for the various animals on the farm and attending the events of their three grandchildren. Anna enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was an amazing cook treating her family to cabbage rolls during the holidays, fleischkuechle and brownies. She thoroughly enjoyed visiting with Jerome McClean and nephew Dean Schmuhl when they would stop in the yard. Anna would often talk with friends on the telephone especially with her neighbor and close friend, Opal Schmuhl.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Sandra Monek (Bruce Schneider), of Williston, ND; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Patty Oberlander of Valley City; three grandchildren Saidee, Drew and Maggie; sister-in-law, Delora Ben and many nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her husband Otto; parents; brother, Johnny Ben; and son-in-law, Bruce Monek.

Anna's family especially wishes to thank Pastor Joel Winckler, Sister Dorothy, Trent Bitz and all the nursing and support staff of Mercy Hospital in Valley City for the loving care and compassion you provided our Mom and Grandmother over the past month of her life. Words cannot express the appreciation for the comfort you provided her and our family.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Jamestown, with Pastor Joel Winckler officiating.

Visitation: 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Spring Burial: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Jamestown, North Dakota. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary