Ardyce "Ardie" Thelma (Nelson) Gregerson, 93, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 in her home at Bridgeview Assisted Living in Valley City, North Dakota.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Waldheim Cemetery, Kathryn, North Dakota
Ardie was born September 25, 1927 in Fargo, North Dakota to Tollef (Tom) and Alice (Prestrude) Nelson. She moved from Climax, Minnesota to a farm at Eastedge, North Dakota with her parents in 1939. Ardie graduated from Nome High School in Nome, North Dakota and attended NDSU when it was The Agricultural College. Ardie worked in the Mercy Hospital Lab as well as for Drs. Cook and Christianson when they opened their Valley City offices.
Ardie was united in marriage to Axel (Bud) Gregerson, Jr. on February 16, 1947 at Waldheim Lutheran Church in rural Kathryn, North Dakota. She worked for a time at JCPenney's. Then she was a stay at home mom until the late 60's when she was the bookkeeper for the business she and Bud owned, Sheyenne Tire & Sport Shop, until they sold it in 1976.
Ardie was an active member of First Lutheran Church (now Faith Lutheran Church) in Valley City. She enjoyed being in Ladies Aid, Circle, and attending bible study.
Ardie was full of life and loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards (especially Pinochle), attending sporting events "Go Bison" and going out dancing with Bud. Ardie also loved snowmobiling and traveling with her husband and friends.
Ardie is survived by her son, Steve Gregerson, Valley City; her daughters, Kathy Pokrzywinski, Grovetown, GA and Gaye (Dave) Bakken, New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren, Jed (Beth) Gregerson, Lee (Samantha) Gregerson, Cody Gregerson, Jesse Pokrzywinski, Jill (Donald) McVean, Mia (Colton) Bleier; and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Betty Gregerson and Ellie Gregerson.
Ardie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law, Jerry Pokrzywinski.
