Ardyce Dietrich

Ardyce K. Dietrich, 74, of West Fargo, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
Ardyce Kay Dietrich was born July 5, 1946, at St. Luke's Hospital in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Savre) Alexander. She was raised in Lisbon, ND and graduated from Lisbon High School in 1964. In 1966, Ardyce moved to Fargo and worked as a bank teller where she met, Richard Dietrich. They were married in November of 1967 and lived in Valley City, ND, where she was a homemaker and helped raise her three children. Ardyce moved to Fargo in 1987 and attended Moorhead State University, graduating in 1992. After graduation, she worked with individuals with special needs as a job coach. Ardyce was also employed in customer service at Red Lobster, Herberger's and Scheels. After many years in the financial services department of Meritcare Hospital, she retired in 2013.
Ardyce enjoyed sewing, knitting, craft shows and her sports. She made and sold many blankets, hooded towels, kitchen dish cloths and gave many as gifts. She was an avid fan of the NDSU Bison, Minnesota Twins and her grandchildren's local high school teams. Ardyce loved making special Christmas snacks for many members of the community, especially the West Fargo Police Department. Above all, Ardyce loved her grandchildren. She was delighted to spend time with them and follow their sporting activities. She was their biggest fan. Ardyce was a member of Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church in West Fargo and while she lived in Valley City, an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Ardyce is survived by: children: Brenda (Todd) Ingstad, Travis, Isaac, Eric and Sydnee; Lana Meyer, Spencer, Autumn, Rachael, Ryan and Ross; Luther (Erin) Dietrich, Dawson, London, Livia and Beck; sisters: Cathleen Engelking and Arlene (Gerald) Gackle; brother: Harold (Diane) Alexander; brother-in-law: Robert Reinke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ardyce was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Clara Alexander; sister: Carmen Reinke; and niece: Jennifer Alexander.
Memorial Service : July 14, 2020, Tuesday at 7pm, Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church, 3745 Sheyenne Street, West Fargo, ND
Visitation: 6-7pm Prior to service
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Lisbon, ND. Date to be determined.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, westfuneralhome.com