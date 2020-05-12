Arlene was a wonderful Aunt, a very wise and spunky woman and I enjoyed her sense of humor. We have many good memories with her, some are recent and some are decades ago. She had a Blessed life and was loved by us. Now she is reunited in spirit with her husband Uncle Harold and her two sisters Lorraine & ElLouise as well as so many other family members that have passed away. She was talking about all of them the last few times we visited her in the nursing homes. May she rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to Marlene, Mark, & Aunt Arlenes grandchildren. She was a special lady that was very loved. We will miss her so much.

Brian Strand

