My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Arlene L. Carpenter, 94, Fargo, ND passed away on May 9, 2020 at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo. She was born on April 23, 1926 near Breckenridge, MN to Otto and Esther (Martens) Miller. She attended grade and high school in Breckenridge, graduating in 1944.
Arlene worked at Uncle Jim's Café and Anderson Grocery in Breckenridge. In 1954, she was united in marriage to Harold D. Carpenter of Oriska, ND. The couple lived in Breckenridge and Wahpeton, ND moving to Fingal, ND in 1962 where she worked for Puhr Mercantile until moving to Fargo in 1979. Harold passed away in 1984. She worked for a time at Gate City Bank, Fanny Farmer Candy Shop and New Horizon's Manor in Fargo.
She is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Mark) Erickson, West St. Paul, MN; three grandchildren, Rachel Erickson, Timothy (Lacey Kirchoff) Erickson, and Emily Erickson; one great-grandson, Fergus Erickson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and sisters, Lorraine Rasmussen and El'Louise Conlon.
There will be funeral service at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with a visitation one hour prior. Burial at Memory Gardens in Valley City, ND.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
Arlene worked at Uncle Jim's Café and Anderson Grocery in Breckenridge. In 1954, she was united in marriage to Harold D. Carpenter of Oriska, ND. The couple lived in Breckenridge and Wahpeton, ND moving to Fingal, ND in 1962 where she worked for Puhr Mercantile until moving to Fargo in 1979. Harold passed away in 1984. She worked for a time at Gate City Bank, Fanny Farmer Candy Shop and New Horizon's Manor in Fargo.
She is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Mark) Erickson, West St. Paul, MN; three grandchildren, Rachel Erickson, Timothy (Lacey Kirchoff) Erickson, and Emily Erickson; one great-grandson, Fergus Erickson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and sisters, Lorraine Rasmussen and El'Louise Conlon.
There will be funeral service at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with a visitation one hour prior. Burial at Memory Gardens in Valley City, ND.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 12 to May 20, 2020.