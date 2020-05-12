Arlene Carpenter
1926 - 2020
Arlene L. Carpenter, 94, Fargo, ND passed away on May 9, 2020 at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo. She was born on April 23, 1926 near Breckenridge, MN to Otto and Esther (Martens) Miller. She attended grade and high school in Breckenridge, graduating in 1944.
Arlene worked at Uncle Jim's Café and Anderson Grocery in Breckenridge. In 1954, she was united in marriage to Harold D. Carpenter of Oriska, ND. The couple lived in Breckenridge and Wahpeton, ND moving to Fingal, ND in 1962 where she worked for Puhr Mercantile until moving to Fargo in 1979. Harold passed away in 1984. She worked for a time at Gate City Bank, Fanny Farmer Candy Shop and New Horizon's Manor in Fargo.
She is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Mark) Erickson, West St. Paul, MN; three grandchildren, Rachel Erickson, Timothy (Lacey Kirchoff) Erickson, and Emily Erickson; one great-grandson, Fergus Erickson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and sisters, Lorraine Rasmussen and El'Louise Conlon.
There will be funeral service at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with a visitation one hour prior. Burial at Memory Gardens in Valley City, ND.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 12 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Boulger Funeral Home
MAY
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Boulger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boulger Funeral Home
123 10Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 237-6441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 12, 2020
Arlene was a wonderful Aunt, a very wise and spunky woman and I enjoyed her sense of humor. We have many good memories with her, some are recent and some are decades ago. She had a Blessed life and was loved by us. Now she is reunited in spirit with her husband Uncle Harold and her two sisters Lorraine & ElLouise as well as so many other family members that have passed away. She was talking about all of them the last few times we visited her in the nursing homes. May she rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to Marlene, Mark, & Aunt Arlenes grandchildren. She was a special lady that was very loved. We will miss her so much.
Brian Strand
Family
