Obituary Condolences Flowers Audrey Annette (Buhr) Lund 75, of Valley City North Dakota, Passed away on May 20th, 2019. She passed away in her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be conducted at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Valley City on Thursday May 30th at 3pm, with pastor Emmy, officiating.

Audrey was born on May 30th, 1943 in Buffalo North Dakota to Ervin (alpha) Buhr. After graduating High School, Audrey attended Josef's Hair School and graduated as a licensed Beautician. On October 17th, 1964 She married Duane Arthur Lund. They Opened the Blue Bird Beauty and Barber Shop that they owned and operated for 13 years. Audrey continued Hairdressing at Mac's Beauty Shop for a combined total of 53 years as a hairdresser until she retired at 73 years old.

Audrey is described by her granddaughters as the strongest women they ever knew, knows or will ever know. She fought breast cancer three times over 28 years and she battled it with class, dignity, composure and strength. They never actually thought this (passing away) was going to happen. Audrey never showed weakness, she was always put together; she always had her hair and make-up done. She always dressed classy and smelled great. She cooked for her family every holiday and she taught her granddaughter how to cook, one thing she could never teach was for her daughter Tammy to correctly load a bobbin and not for lack of trying. Most importantly she taught her family how to fight. She fought for her life, she fought so hard for so long never giving up, always wanting more time. With that she was able to see her youngest Grandson Dawson ride a bike for the first time. She was able to whiteness the births of her great-granddaughters Briar Rose (2016) and Kyah Audrey (2017) that she would never have gotten to meet if she wasn't so strong. They both got to know and love their grandma so much. She got to see her youngest granddaughter also graduate from Josef's School (the same school she attended) and now have a job as an esthetician. Audrey was the only one to cut her family's hair (until recently), but still to this day she was the only one to cut Tammy & McKenzie's hair, in the end she got to pass some of her talent for hair to her daughter Melissa for the sole purpose of cutting Tammy's hair. There was not a soul alive that could compare to the woman Audrey was. They would be so lucky if her granddaughters and their daughters can be even half as strong as she was. Her strength paved the way for 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Audrey was a classy lady who would never lie, cheat or steal and will be greatly missed by everyone who know her.

She is survived by her Son Todd (Deb) Lund, Daughters Tammy (Bob) Drake, Melissa Lund. Her Sisters Linda, Pauleen, Loretta and Brother Vernon. Her Grandchildren Tony Drake, Erin, McKenzie, Sam and Maddy Drake, Danny and Jessica Lund, Dawson Steichen. Great grandchildren, Andy, Payne and Savannah Drake, Briar and Kyah Sadek, Park, Kayah and Harper Gavin Lund. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was proceeding in Death by her Parents Ervin (alpha) Buhr, husband Duane, and two brothers Ronny and Kenny, Granddaughter Roxanne and Grandson Maxwell who are waiting to welcome her home.