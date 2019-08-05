|
Barb (Nodland) Bohrer, 59, of Zap, ND, passed away August 1, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, ND. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah, ND with Pastor Mary Lou Aune officiating. Burial will be at the Beulah City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM CDT on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Barb was born on May 26, 1960 in Richardton, ND to Clinton and Betty (Zastoupil) Nodland. She was raised and educated in Halliday, ND. After graduating from high school she attended Williston State College. Shortly after college, she married Micheal Schlichting and together they had two daughters, Lacy and Becky.
On October 8, 1988 she married the love of her life, Randy Bohrer, in Zap, ND. They established their family in Zap and added another daughter, Kaity. They have lived in Zap for the last 31 years together.
Barb worked at Zion Lutheran Church before being diagnosed with cancer on April 1, 2019. She overcame a huge surgery on April 25, 2019, but despite her strength and amazing attitude for recovery we found out that her tumor was back on July 16, 2019. Barb gained her angel wings August 1, 2019. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and the way she lived for her girls and grandkids. She was truly one of a kind.
Barb will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Randy, Zap, ND; daughters, Lacy (Casey) Holen, Hazen, ND, Becky Skalsky, Mandan, ND, and Kaity (Nathan) Blankenship, Mandan, ND; grandkids, Grady, Bennett and Stella Holen, Adisyn, Brody and Croix Skalsky, Kale and Brenna Blankenship; sisters, Connie (Caspar) Kuntz, Mandan, ND, Janet (John) Dschaak, Bismarck, ND, Debbie (Ron) Dschaak, Fort Mohave, AZ, and Peggy (Dan) Brown, Dickinson, ND; brothers, Arnie (Lila) Nodland, Beulah, ND, Wayne (Janice) Nodland, Temecula, CA, Keith (Rita) Nodland, Bismarck, ND, and Bruce (Kim) Nodland, Zap, ND; sister-in-law, Carol Nodland, Bismarck, ND; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Nodland; mother-in-law, Hilda Bohrer; father-in-law, Eldor Bohrer; godson and nephew, Brandon Nodland; and nieces Sara and Layne Nodland.
#barbstrong
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 112 5th St NW, Beulah, ND, 58523.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 6, 2019