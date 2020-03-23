|
|
Barbara Mitzel passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Edgewood Vista under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Barbara (Roller) Mitzel, 85, was born near Belfield, ND in 1934. Her family moved to Steele County ND (near Hope) during her youth. She graduated from Mayville High School and Valley City State College. She taught grade school in Sherbrooke, Colgate, and Ayr, ND.
She married Daniel Mitzel at St Agatha's Catholic Church in Hope, ND, in 1958, and they farmed near Hope.
Barbara worked at the Valley City Public Library before becoming a librarian for Valley City Public Schools at Lincoln Elementary. She later became librarian at Washington Elementary and then was the librarian at both Washington Elementary and Jefferson Elementary. In all she worked 34 years for Valley City Public Schools.
She was a member of the Valley City Education Association and Delta Kappa Gamma at Valley City State.
The final phase of her life was spent in specialty care at Edgewood Vista. She became a beloved member of that community and will be missed. Although she struggled with memory issues her true nature as a teacher still shone through. Barbara was known to cheerfully correct staff spelling and grammar issues. She was known as the lady who always had a crossword puzzle book and pen in hand, was always sneaking treats to her room, winning at trivia and Crazy-8s, and teasing staff to "get lost".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Minnie Roller; her husband, Daniel Mitzel; her brothers, Donald and Ernest Roller; her brothers-in-law, Balzer Mitzel, Valentine Huschka, and Victor Miller; and a sister-in-law, Agnes Mitzel.
She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Michael) Fenno, Colville, WA; Glenn (Lynn) Mitzel, West Fargo, ND; and Amy (Chad) DuBois, Fargo, ND; four grandchildren (Gregory Fenno, Seattle; Jill Fenno, Seattle; Paige DuBois, Fargo, Mya DuBois, Fargo) two brothers, Ray (Yvonne) Roller, Norman (Nancy) Roller; a sister, Viola Miller; and in-laws, Mary Lou Mitzel Roller, Kathy Roller, Marsha Mitzel, Loretta Huschka, Alfred (Elaine) Mitzel, and Cindy (Stuart) Longtin.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a school, a library, or Hospice of the Red River Valley. With regard to our world today, a private funeral will be at Hope Cemetery, Hope, ND. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 24, 2020