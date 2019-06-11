Home

Barbara Pitts Obituary
Barbara Pitts, age 78, of Peoria, AZ, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at The Montecito Senior Living, Peoria, AZ. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date in Minnesota.
Barbara, the daughter of Louis and Florence (Tereau) Aamold, was born on August 18, 1940 in Bagley, MN.
She is survived by her sister Linda Tharaldson and brother Douglas Aamold.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Pitts, daughter Susan Pitts, brothers David and Donald Aamold and nephew Michael Tharaldson.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 12, 2019
