Barbara Jean Stensgard, age 79, went to be with Jesus Saturday, June 13th at CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City, ND after a long battle with health issues.

Barbara was born on April 12, 1941 to Ernest & Gladys (Kyllo) Schmidt in Mayville, ND. The family lived in Hope, Page, Cummings, Galesburg, Erie, & Fargo. She earned her GED in 1983.

She married Allen Stensgard January 12, 1962 in Fargo, ND. They moved to and lived in Seattle until 1968. They then moved back to North Dakota and lived in Horace then Gardner for a short time before moving and making a home with their four children in Enderlin to raise their family in 1969.

Barbara worked various jobs in Enderlin. She was a waitress, nurse's aide, a cook at the Enderlin Public School, and later had an in-home daycare. Barbara enjoyed serving others.

Allen and Barbara moved to Valley City in the fall of 2012 where they both resided until they passed.

Barbara loved to host family holidays, bake, crochet, do various crafts, play cards, read, listen to gospel music, and color in her many coloring books. She looked forward to seeing her grand and great-grandchildren and loved to spoil them with treats when she could. Barbara was happiest with her family surrounding her and a hot pot of coffee brewing. Barbara always tried to make her loved ones feel special.

Barbara is survived by her children Jeff – Epping, ND; Valerie – Fargo, ND; Vicki – Valley City, ND; Michael (Brenda) – Enderlin, ND. Grandchildren –Irlene, Randi (Jason), Kiel (Cyndi), Brandon (Kassandra), Brittany, Brooke (Josh), Amanda (Anthony), Miranda, Christopher, Stephanie (Jared), Ethan, & Evan. Great Grandchildren –Tayden, Tailynn, Rebel, Scott, Jace, Aubree, Brantley, Blake, Autumn, Willow, Olivia, Grady, & Jordyn. Brother – Norman (Elda), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husband (Allen), and two sisters (Linda, Judy).

Barbara's celebration of life will take place on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Enderlin, ND. Due to COVID-19 safety practices, there will be no meal served afterward. Burial will follow the service at the Enderlin Cemetery.

