Bart Fischer, DVM, age 52, of Valley City, ND passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his grandparent's farm near Clear Lake, SD. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, SD. Visitation will be Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Clear Lake. Houseman Funeral Home in Clear Lake, SD is entrusted with the arrangements.

Bart was born on October 8, 1967, to Roger and Carole (Mundahl) Fischer. He spent most of his youth growing up on a farm near Bemis, SD. In school, Bart was active in 4-H, FFA, and played football. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1986; he then graduated from SDSU in 1990 before attending the University of Minnesota and earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1994. Following graduation, he moved to Valley City, North Dakota, to work at the Valley City Veterinary Hospital, where he would later become a partner and eventually owner of the clinic.

Bart married Jennifer Heath, a fellow veterinarian, on June 26, 1996, in Clear Lake. They eventually practiced together in Valley City where Bart continued to work until the time of his death. Throughout his practice, Bart specialized in large animal services.

Bart spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, and working on hands-on projects. He enjoyed tending to his cattle, making improvements on his farm, attending ballgames, and spending time with his family.

Bart is survived by his wife, Jennifer; two children, Heather and Robert; one brother, Rodney (Joann) Fischer of Castlewood, SD; one sister, Kristi Fischer of Brookings, SD; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Carole, grandparents Ray and Henrietta Fischer and Melford and Darlene Mundahl, and mother-in-law Sherry Heath.

