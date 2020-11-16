Ben H. Bjornson passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born July 7, 1958 to Paul and Darline in Valley City, North Dakota. He graduated from Valley City High School in 1976 and Anoka Technical College in 1993. His life's work was cooking, sales and volunteering. He was an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Ben is survived by his wife of 30 years Jill, sons Paul (Carla), Darrin and Chad, Stepson Bob Holritz (Peggy) and his brothers, Tim (Ellie) and Dave (Deb), his sister Lynda (Preston) Smith, 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Ben received a heart transplant at the University of Minnesota on August 26, 2006 and is forever grateful for the gift of life he received from Andrew and the Hanvold family. Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ben and Hannah Bjornson, Herb and Matred Berry, his parents Paul and Darline, his brother Barry and wife Kay, his sister Paula Dee and husband Ward Corrigan.

Ben is enrolled in the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program and has donated his body to the U of M Medical School.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store