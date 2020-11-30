Bernard Lee Didier, aged 95, passed away on November 28, 2020 at Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City, ND, where he was a resident, after a battle with COVID.
Bernie was born on May 25, 1925, the last remaining child of Harry and Kate Didier of Eckleson. He was preceded in death by his 9 siblings, Agatha (Sis), Gerald (Bus), Veronica (Tom), Frank, Ralph, Bob, John, Junior and Dick.
Bernie grew up in Eckleson, working on the family farm with his brothers. He served in the U.S. Army and returned to the farm afterwards. He was happy to be home with his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Boughton, from Sanborn, where it was said that he wore out the road between Sanborn and Eckleson courting her. They lived many places while Bernie followed his job at Swift and Co for over 30 years. Dad was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union as Chief Steward. He enjoyed talking union to anyone who would listen. They bought their first home in Inver Grove Heights, MN where they had many close neighbor friends and lots of fun times. In 1971, following the closing of the Swift plant, they moved to Yakima, WA. That plant closed in 1977 and they then moved to St. Charles, IL and lived there until he retired in 1987. They were delighted to move back to Sanborn, ND in 1987. They enjoyed many years in Sanborn and had fun being able to be around their brothers and sisters again. The 4th of July celebration was one the whole family looked forward to every year. They held the picnic at their home every year and there was lots of laughter, card games, good food and fireworks. Dad enjoyed fishing and was always up for a game of pinochle or poker. Dad loved singing and continued with that up until his death.
Bernie and Bonnie had 8 children. Janie was their first baby and lived less than a day. Next came David, Bill, Joe, Beth, Renee, Mark and Matthew (Bud). Their son Bill died in 1989 and was a devastating loss for both of them.
Bernie is survived by his children Dave, Joe (Cathy), Beth (Larry), Renee, Mark and Bud. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Mark, Matthew, Andy, Josh, Nicki, Austin and Riley. He also has 7 great grandchildren.
A private mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn, ND. Visitation for the public will be on Wednesday, December 2 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM when a prayer service will begin. Due to COVID 19 regulations, our attendance numbers are limited and masks will be required. The mass and prayer service will be live streamed then archived, along with Bernie's obituary at www.lerudschuldt.com
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting the family with arrangements.