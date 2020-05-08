Bernice Adelle (Kalland) Martin, 93, passed from this life, as a result of COVID 19, on May 6th, 2020 under the passionate care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and Lilac Homes in Moorhead.
She was born on 11 September 1926 to Josephine (Watne) and Hans Kalland, graduated from Hannaford High School, and earned a teaching certificate from Valley City State Teachers College. Bernice married Vernon C. Martin in Marion, ND, on 5 June 1948 and they lived in Valley City, ND, except for a period of active duty service during the Korean War spent at Fort Rucker, AL. They raised six children: Jerome/Jerry (Suzi), Nebraska City, NE; Carol (Gary-deceased) Soules, Prineville, OR; Ron (Barb), Fargo, ND; Joe (Renee), Valley City, ND: Jean (Bob) Broad, Fargo, ND; Rick, Fargo, ND. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vernon, and her brother Irvin Kalland. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Goplen of Fargo, ND, her six children, sixteen grandchildren and twelve greatgrandchildren.
Bernice was an intelligent, inquisitive, strong, and helpful person. While her six children were still at home she returned to college and graduated from Valley City State College in 1968 with a degree in English and a minor in Library Science. She subsequently served as the head librarian at the Valley City Public Library for five years and taught at North Central and Hannaford High Schools. She returned to school and in 1983 earned a Master's Degree from Moorhead State University in remedial reading and learning disabilities. She then helped learning disabled students as an itinerate teacher in rural school districts in Southeast North Dakota and Valley City High School. When she retired from teaching she became a part time reference librarian at the Fargo Public Library for 15 years. She loved the challenge of obscure research topics and helping people effectively use the library. She moved to Fargo in 1998. Bernice spent the final years of her life battling the effects of Alzheimer's Disease and the family requests memorials be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
She will be laid to rest at a private grave side service at Lake View Cemetery, Marion, ND. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 8 to May 14, 2020.