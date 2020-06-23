The funeral service for Beverly Johnson,88, Jamestown, ND formerly Valley City, ND will be 2 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. Burial will be in Ringsaker Cemetery.
Beverly Jeanette Johnson passed away on June 22, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family under hospice care. She was born Beverly Reith in Sanborn, ND on January 5, 1932 to Martha Wolsky Reith and Edward "Fritz" Reith. Beverly was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND. She attended College High in Valley City with her cousin and best girlfriend, Betty (Rieth) Johnson while living in an apartment they shared. While attending College High, Beverly hosted a half-hour radio show on KOVC where she played guitar and sang for her loyal listeners, humbly sending an autographed portrait to fans who wrote her letters. It was during this time that Beverly met the love of her life, Eldon Johnson. They were married on June 25, 1950 and made their home on Eldon's family farm. Beverly loved her family deeply, but she loved God above all and put her faith in Him to be her constant guide and refuge.
Beverly's strong faith led her to be an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where not only could you find her singing alto in the choir every Sunday while Eldon ushered, but also as a member of the homemakers and quilting clubs.
Friends and family always felt welcome in Beverly's presence, and she made sure to always offer homemade treats. Acts of service was Beverly's love language, and she showered those around her with compassion, patience and gifts of her time and talents. Bev greeted everyone with bright, excited eyes and a warm, welcoming smile, and waved you goodbye as you drove away. She carried no judgments on others and was quick to forgive, a tower of love and grace, always a listening ear to others. Beverly had a heart of pure gold, a very strong woman, only very rarely voicing any complaints. She never failed to put the needs of her family before her own, and her favorite moments were those spent with them. Beverly was an adoring solid rock in a family that will miss her, every day, forever.
Beverly now rests in peace with her parents, siblings, beloved husband and her 12 year-old daughter, Kathleen. She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Orth and Judy Moore; brothers, Ray Johnson and Wayne Johnson; two sons, David Johnson and Scott (Shari) Johnson; five grandchildren: Jennifer Cabezas, Andrea (Camron) Atkinson, Amanda (Cole) Mindt, Alyssa (Richard) Wright, and Cody Johnson; seven great-grandchildren: Noah, Ethan, and Shelby Cabezas, Ava and Shawn Atkinson, Isaac and Maria Wright; numerous extended family, neighbors, friends and those who became like family in her heart.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, North Dakota. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.