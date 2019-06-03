Beverly Ann Jorgenson, 80 of Grand Forks, North Dakota died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Valley Eldercare Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota.Beverly Ann Rotenberger was born on April 19, 1939 in Enderlin, North Dakota. She attended school in Lisbon and graduated with the class of 1957.

Beverly married Wayne O. Jorgenson on June 9, 1957 and immediately moved to Bangor, Maine with her new husband where he served in the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged from the service, Beverly and Wayne moved to rural Amenia and started a family. In 1972 they moved to Casselton where Beverly worked as a waitress. Beverly also worked at St. John's Hospital in Fargo, ND prior to attending Moorhead Technical College. Following graduation, she worked at Freedom Resource Center in Fargo until her retirement. In 2002 Beverly and Wayne moved to Valley City to be closer to family.

Beverly is survived by her sons, David (Sandy) Jorgenson of Mekinock, ND; Michael (Bette) Jorgenson of Thief River Falls, MN; eight grandchildren, Sherman Stringer, Jennifer (Matt) Buchanan, Kayla (Josh) Salber, Amanda (Shawn) Anderson, Andrew (Kalynn) Gallagher, Adam Jorgenson, Karlee Jorgenson, and Elle Jorgenson; eleven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Buchanan, David Buchanan, Karson Wolf, Davis Wolf, Daphne Salber, Kyiah Gallagher, Vera Anderson, Gabriel Salber, Piper and Henry Salber, and Tucker Anderson.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne (January of 2016).

May her memory be blessed.

Visitation: Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, ND.

Funeral Service: Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, ND.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Lisbon, ND. Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary