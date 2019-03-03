Beverly Ann Kappedal passed away on Wednesday, February 27th at the age of 70. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Lutheran Church, rural Northwood, ND. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Bev was born on October 31, 1948 to Stella (Smestad) and Hector Kjelland in Oak Creek, Colorado.

Bev graduated from Valley City High School, attended Valley City College and then moved to Fargo where she was employed by Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator.

On August 22, 1975, Bev married Larry Kappedal in Fargo ND. They made their home in the city of Northwood. She and Larry had two daughters, Karli and Kami. In 1980 they moved to their farm outside of Northwood. She worked as a farm wife for many years with Larry. She began working at Poppler's Music in 1992 and worked there until her retirement in 2010. She and Larry lived on the farm until November of 2016, when they moved to the city of Northwood, where Bev took care of Larry until his death in 2017.

Beverly had a sharp wit, a keen mind and treasured her friends. She loved going to bingo, casinos, "gopher hunting" reading and doing crossword and logic puzzles.

Beverly became a grandmother in 2002, and "Grandma Ducky" was born. She was the grandma who would feed her grandkids 5 popsicles and keep pudding cups on hand. She loved all four of her grandkids dearly, and believed that "my grandkids are the best".

Bev is survived by her daughters, Karli (Mike) and Kami, grandchildren, Gabriel Hoekstra, Kasia Hoekstra, Max Kappedal and Jayci Kappedal, sisters Sharon Kelley and Alice Nelson, and pseudo-sister Rebecca Atkinson.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry and her son-in-law Jason Anderson.

Memorials preferred to Washington Lutheran Church Sunday School fund and to the Anne Carlson Center.

Online guestbook available at www.bildenfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made with Bilden-Askew Funeral Home, Northwood, ND. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 4, 2019