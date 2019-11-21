|
Blair B. Emery was born in Valley City, ND to Neal and Lillian Emery on May 27, 1946. He passed away on November 19th (age 73) in St. Paul Nebraska.
Blair grew up along the banks of the Sheyenne River, enjoying a childhood filled with everything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, waterskiing, and competitive shooting. He graduated from both VCHS and VCSU with degrees in Science and Math education. Blair was also an accomplished trumpet player. It was at VCSU where he met a brunette french horn player who stole his heart.
In 1968, Blair married Yvonne Enervold from Stirum ND and they settled in the Valley City area where they raised their family. They were very involved in the First Church of the Nazarene in Valley City.
Blair taught junior and senior high students in Buffalo, Valley City, Fargo, and lastly in Alaska. He also worked in landscaping, as a rural mail carrier, a park ranger, and as a commercial fisherman.
Blair's greatest passion in life was his commitment to and love for Jesus Christ. He and Yvonne made their decisions for Jesus during a Lundstrom Crusade in the 70s. He especially had a heart for youth and discipleship. Blair believed listening was always more important than talking.
Their daughter, Lisa was born in 1969, their son Neal in 1973, and daughter Jody joined the family in 1982. In 1988 the family moved to Alaska where they enjoyed 20 years of friendships and new adventures.
In 2015, after being diagnosed with Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer's, Blair and Yvonne moved to Central Nebraska to be closer to family.
Blair is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughter Lisa (Tony) Coffman, St. Paul, NE, son Neal (Stephanie) Emery, Dannebrog, NE, and daughter Jody (Scott) Preston, Oriska, ND. Grandchildren include Stephen Preston, Andrea (Lannis) Larson, Adam Keys, Julianna Leonard, Brandon, and Jordan Preston, & Weston, Logan, and McKinley Emery.
He is survived by one sister, Dawn Wright, who resides in Valley City. His family also includes great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. Blair was preceded in death by his parents Neal and Lillian Emery and his father and mother-in-law, Bert and Enne Enervold.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 30th at 3:00 pm, at Connect Church in Valley City ND, located at 320 Central Avenue South, Valley City, ND. Pastor Tony Coffman will be officiating.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 25, 2019