Bradley Higbee Obituary
Bradley Higbee, age 70, of Buffalo, ND, died Wednesday, October 23rd at his residence in Buffalo, ND. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, November 2nd at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church on Saturday afternoon. Inurnment will be in the ND Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan, ND. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
