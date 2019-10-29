|
Bradley Higbee, age 70, of Buffalo, ND, died Wednesday, October 23rd at his residence in Buffalo, ND. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, November 2nd at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church on Saturday afternoon. Inurnment will be in the ND Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan, ND.
On May 12, 1949 a second blue eye boy, with dark hair, was born to Norma (Jackson) and Donald Higbee in Minneapolis, MN. His older brother Ken, was so proud to finally have a fishing buddy. Brad attend Clover Valley School, North Shore, Duluth, MN until 8th grade. His life then took him to difference places.
Brad joined the US Army, and attained the rank of SP4. While training in California, they did a fox hole exercise. This training made him ready to jump into his hole even though a rattle snake already took it as its home. He spent time in Hawaii and served 1 year, 6 months and 29 days in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star. Vietnam was a tough time in Brad's life, he carried back so many demons, as so did many of his brothers that served. Brad and so many other Veteran's didn't like to talk about it. He was Honorably Discharged in 1970.
Brad learned the trade of Plumbing while living in Aberdeen, SD. He worked in Glendive, MT and also on the "Civic Center" in Bismarck, ND. But his heart was in motorcycles, so he attended the "Motorcycle Mechanics Institute" in Phoenix, AZ. In the early 80's Brad joined the Dakota Riders, MC motorcycle group and became known as "Hogsby". Brad was the oldest living member of the Dakota Riders. Hogsby was a diehard Harley Man. The first time a person would meet Brad, he would say, "Hi I'm Hogsby, I'm a Legend, and you have probably heard of me. I'm kind of a big thing around here."
In the past year Brad fought many health problems. He lost his legs but that didn't stop his Dakota Rider Brothers, they found a way to take Hogsby along on a run this fall. That run turned out to be his last ride with them.
To know Hogsby, you had to know his stubbornness, that he was opinionated and had a quick wit that everyone wanted to be around. He was also a talker, so you better be ready to listen. He was one of those people that once you met him, you never forgot him.
Brad enjoyed watching sports, the NDSU Bison and Minnesota Vikings were his favorite teams. Brad shared his opinion on these games frequently with his mom and brother. We all knew that phone was would ring a lot on game day.
He was a good son, a son that called his mother every day. We thank the lord for blessing Brad with so many good friends. They kept an eye on him, and tried to keep him in line most of the time. He lived everyday as if it was his last day. Even though he's gone and will be dearly missed, you will still hear his hardy laugh in the middle of your gatherings. We lay our brother Brad Hosgby to rest with tears and a broken heart. We hope that a smile will come to you when you envision Hogsby riding his motorcycle with the wind beating against his bald head.
Bradley is survived by his mother Norma Higbee, Rugby, ND and a brother, Ken (Jolene) Higbee, Knox, ND.
Brad was preceded in death by his Dad Donald Higbee, and a sister Jackie Clantion.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 30, 2019