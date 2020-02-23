Home

Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Brent Korf Obituary
Brent Korf, 61, Fargo, ND formerly of Valley City, ND passed away at The Meadows in Fargo on February 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Brent Lee Korf was born September 22, 1958 in Valley City, ND to Raymond and Dixie (Kunz) Korf. He grew up and attended school in Valley City. He was a truck driver and drove for various businesses in the area including Beyers and LaFarge. Before his health made him retire, he had most recently been driving for Pizza Corner Frozen Pizza.
He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Brent is survived by his step-mother, Patricia of Valley City; brothers, Kent (Linda) of Sanborn, Mark and Dick of Valley City, and Dennis of Glyndon, MN; sisters, Diane Korf of Evans, WA and Joy Korf of West Fargo, ND; aunts, uncles and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and his grandparents.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Brent's family with arrangements. An online guestbook can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 24, 2020
