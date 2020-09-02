Brian Washburn, 48, Valley City, ND died unexpectedly Friday August 28, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1971 in Ithaca, NY to Kenneth SR and Darlene Washburn. Brain was the youngest of three children. He grew up in Ithaca, NY and got his GED from Waverly High School, Waverly, NY.
Growing up, Brian was quite a handful and loved to have a good time, which was still true up to the time of his passing, he always enjoyed having a good laugh and a great time with his friends.
In 1999, Brian moved to Bismarck, ND and was married in 2000. The couple moved to Valley City in 2001 and welcomed two children. In July of 2009, Brian married Kristie Krause and they welcomed two children Christopher & Jaxon. They lived in Casselton, ND until 2015, Brian then moved back to Valley City or as he always called it, "his hometown!"
Brain loved spending time fishing, camping with his boys and telling everyone he could about his kids. The love he had for his kids was truly TRUE LOVE! He also enjoyed fishing and playing poker with his dad. Brain liked working with his hands and doing construction for the last few years.
Brian is survived by his children - Christopher (Age 10) and Jaxon (Age 6) of Moorhead, Kristy Washburn also of Moorhead; his dad, Kenneth SR and mom, Darlene of Interlaken, NY; his sister, Robin Washburn of Trumansburg, NY; his brother, Kenny JR of Sunberry, PA; niece & nephew; several cousins and other family members; and countless friends who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his cousin, Jimmy and also his best friend Jimmy.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM. Arrangements for a memorial service are being handled with Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com